Ariel Henry has been sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister, 13 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Full Article
Haiti's new PM sworn in - 13 days after assassination of president
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pegasus And Our Dystopian World – OpEd
Eurasia Review
We live in a dystopian world. On July 18, 2021, Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media nonprofit, and the human rights group..
-
News24.com | Roiled by presidential assassination, Haiti swears in new PM
News24
-
Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president’s assassination
Indian Express
-
US welcomes efforts by Haiti after tapping new interim PM
FOXNews.com
-
Haitians mourn assassinated president Jovenel Moise as the country prepares to install new interim leader
SBS
More coverage
New video shows suspects after assassination of Haiti's president
Bleacher Report AOL
New video taken just hours after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated shows two Colombian mercenaries suspected of..