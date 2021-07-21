A Women's Beach Handball Team Is Fined For Not Wanting To Wear Bikini Bottoms
Athletes on the Norwegian women's beach handball team are being punished for wearing shorts, facing fines over "a case of improper clothing."Full Article
The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined more than $1,700 for refusing to wear their bikini uniforms. It's the latest in..
Norway's women's beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros on Monday after players opted to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms..