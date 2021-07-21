McCarthy pulls his 5 GOP members from 1/6 committee after Pelosi rejects 2 of his picks
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pulling his five Republican members selected to join the House committee that's investigating...Full Article
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the GOP is pulling all members from the January 6 select committee after..
