Pelosi Appoints Kinzinger To Jan. 6 Committee

Pelosi Appoints Kinzinger To Jan. 6 Committee

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will "get to the truth." Kinzinger said he "humbly accepted" the appointment even as his party's leadership is...

Full Article