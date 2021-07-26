Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will "get to the truth." Kinzinger said he "humbly accepted" the appointment even as his party's leadership is...Full Article
Pelosi Appoints Kinzinger To Jan. 6 Committee
