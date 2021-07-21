Chris Paul Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Sign-and-Trade for Star After Suns' NBA Finals Run
Published
Chris Paul's future is uncertain. The Phoenix Suns point guard has a massive $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, but he...Full Article
Published
Chris Paul's future is uncertain. The Phoenix Suns point guard has a massive $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, but he...Full Article
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho sit down to discuss whether Chris Paul should join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after..
The Phoenix Suns are in an all or nothing situation as they face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Nick Wright and..