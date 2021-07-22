Man with COVID disguises himself as wife to board flight
Published
An Indonesian man with the coronavirus disguised himself as his virus-free wife to board a commercial flight in the country, according to officials who arrested him.Full Article
An Indonesian man is facing charges after trying to pass as his wife in order to board a flight after he reportedly tested positive..