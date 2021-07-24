US First Lady Jill Biden to Watch Olympic Swimming on Saturday
Published
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will attend the first prelims session of Olympic swimming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to her White House schedule.Full Article
Published
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will attend the first prelims session of Olympic swimming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to her White House schedule.Full Article
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took on the Tokyo Olympics as she cheered on Team USA.
Watch VideoAthletes from around the world are gathered today to finally kick off the Olympics. The games were supposed to take..