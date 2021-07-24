Bumble Match Turns in Capitol Rioter Accused of Hitting Cops With Metal Whip
Texas man Andrew Taake is accused of attacking police officers on Jan. 6 with a metal whip and pepper spray—then bragging about it on Bumble.Full Article
Andrew Quentin Taake is the second man arrested after a Bumble match said they took part in the January 6 insurrection.