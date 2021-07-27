Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law
Published
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday.Full Article
Read more
By TK Arun*
The Supreme Court has indicated that it sees no reason why the colonial-era crime of sedition should live on..