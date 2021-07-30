Dodgers' deal for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner makes repeat more possible: Sherman
Published
There are no sure things, but the Dodgers’ trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner improves their chances for back-to-back titles.Full Article
Published
There are no sure things, but the Dodgers’ trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner improves their chances for back-to-back titles.Full Article
The defending World Series champs stunned the baseball world by agreeing to a trade with the Nationals that includes two..
8:25 pm: Gerardo Carrillo is the final player involved, reports Jim Bowden of the Athletic (Twitter link). 8:06 pm: Outfield..