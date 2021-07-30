Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

A pro-democracy protester was sentenced on Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong's national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers at a July 1, 2020, rally. He carried a flag bearing the banned slogan, ``Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.''