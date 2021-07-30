Trump Urged Justice Officials To Declare Election 'Corrupt'

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the results of the 2020 election "corrupt" in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.
The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the House Oversight Committee, underscore...
