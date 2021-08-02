Businessinsider.co.za | Myanmar's military leader claims role of prime minister, vows to stay in power at least another 2 years
Published
General Min Aung Hlaing vowed to hold multi-party elections before the state of emergency ends.Full Article
Published
General Min Aung Hlaing vowed to hold multi-party elections before the state of emergency ends.Full Article
Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military ruler, recently announced that he would take on the role of Prime Minister within the country...
All eyes are once again on Afghanistan as the future of the country remains uncertain after the US withdrawal. It appears that..