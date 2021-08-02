Belarusian Olympian Plans To Seek Asylum In Poland

Belarusian Olympian Plans To Seek Asylum In Poland

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAn activist group says a Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland after the athlete alleged that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from her own government.

Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya received a humanitarian visa from the Polish...

Full Article