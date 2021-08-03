Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced
Bill Gates and Melinda announced in May that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years.Full Article
Einem Bericht zufolge sind Bill und Melinda Gates nun offiziell geschieden. Ihren Nachnamen will Melinda behalten.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced, after a judge approved their split on Monday.