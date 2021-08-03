Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro
Published
The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.Full Article
Published
The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.Full Article
The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.
The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.