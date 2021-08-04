Officer stabbed to death; suspect killed outside Pentagon
Published
A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law…Full Article
Published
A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law…Full Article
A Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death during a burst of violence at a transit center and a suspect was shot and..
Several news outlets reported that one Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death