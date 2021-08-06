Indiana University students urge US SC to block Covid vaccine mandate

Students at Indiana University on Friday asked the US Supreme Court to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19 in an early test of vaccine mandates amid a spike in infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant. The students filed an emergency request with the justices after lower courts rejected their bid for an injunction against the vaccine mandate while litigation continues.

