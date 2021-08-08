Six people who were killed in a sightseeing plane crash were recovered and identified after crews initially struggled to reach the wreckage in southeast Alaska due to poor weather conditions.Alaska State Troopers identified the...Full Article
No survivors in Alaska plane crash; bodies recovered
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Six, including pilot, killed in crash of Alaska sightseeing plane
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Six people were killed on Thursday when a sightseeing plane crashed in a mountainous area of southeast..
MENAFN.com