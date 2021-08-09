Fauci Says Hopeful Vaccines Will Get FDA Approval Soon

Watch VideoD. Arnthony Fauci says he is hopeful COVID vaccines will receive full approval by the FDA soon. And once that happens he believes more vaccine mandates will be implemented in the private sector.
"I hope, I don't predict, I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope that it's within the month of August....
Watch VideoD. Arnthony Fauci says he is hopeful COVID vaccines will receive full approval by the FDA soon. And once that happens he believes more vaccine mandates will be implemented in the private sector.