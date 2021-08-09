Pentagon To Require COVID Vaccine For All Troops By Sept. 15

Watch VideoThe Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.
