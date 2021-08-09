Judge Upholds Norwegian Cruise Line Vaccination Requirement

Watch VideoA federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court.
The "vaccine passport" ban signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Watch VideoA federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court.