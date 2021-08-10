Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French
Published
“There’s one reason that this happened. One reason. These two offenders killed Ella French and tried to kill [the second and third...Full Article
Published
“There’s one reason that this happened. One reason. These two offenders killed Ella French and tried to kill [the second and third...Full Article
Current and former residents of the West Englewood area reacted with shock and grief to the shooting that killed Chicago Police..
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another..