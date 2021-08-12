Health Officials Deny Claims Of Migrants Causing COVID Surge

Health Officials Deny Claims Of Migrants Causing COVID Surge

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoIn the past few months, tens of thousands of migrants – mainly from countries in Central America – have crossed illegally into the U.S. in the busiest region, which has led Texas Republicans to conflate those crossings with the state's spike in COVID numbers – except those claims don't add up

A trail of...

Full Article