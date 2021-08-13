Teacher Union: 4 Broward County, FL School Staffers Die From COVID

Newsy

Watch VideoFour staff members in the Broward County School district in Florida – the sixth largest school district in the country – died from COVID within a 24-hour period. That's according to the teacher union.

Earlier this week, the school board upheld its mask mandate despite Governor Ron DeSantis' executive...

