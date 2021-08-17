Watch VideoA hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the weekend, was so overwhelmed with patients that many had to lie in patios, corridors, verandas and hallways. Then the approach of a storm expected to drench the quake zone Monday night forced officials to...Full Article
Haiti Quake Death Toll Rises To 1,419, Injured Now At 6,000
