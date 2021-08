Les Cayes, Haiti (AFP) Aug 18, 2021



The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe. More than 9,900 people were wounded when the quake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation on Saturday, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to