Sonny Chiba, martial arts star of 'Kill Bill,' dies of Covid-19 complications
Published
Chiba, a ferociously talented martial artist who starred in films like "The Street Fighter" and "Kill Bill" series, died this week from...Full Article
Published
Chiba, a ferociously talented martial artist who starred in films like "The Street Fighter" and "Kill Bill" series, died this week from...Full Article
Sonny Chiba, Martial Arts Legend
and ‘Kill Bill’ Actor, Dead at 82.
Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba was a Japanese actor..
Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba, the Japanese actor and martial arts legend who had roles in American films like “Kill Bill” and..