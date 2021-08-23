22 Dead, Many Missing After 17 Inches Of Rain In Tennessee

Watch VideoAt least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
Saturday's flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines,...
