U.S. Supreme Court Orders 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Reinstated

U.S. Supreme Court Orders 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Reinstated

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court on Tuesday refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to...

Full Article