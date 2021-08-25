U.S. Supreme Court Orders 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Reinstated

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court on Tuesday refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to...
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.