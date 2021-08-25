Pictograms Are First Written Accounts Of Earthquakes In Pre-Hispanic Mexico

The Codex Telleriano Remensis, created in the 16^th century in Mexico, depicts earthquakes in pictograms that are the first written evidence of earthquakes in the Americas in pre-Hispanic times, according to a pair of researchers who have systematically studied the country’s historical earthquakes.
Gerardo Suárez of the...
The Codex Telleriano Remensis, created in the 16^th century in Mexico, depicts earthquakes in pictograms that are the first written evidence of earthquakes in the Americas in pre-Hispanic times, according to a pair of researchers who have systematically studied the country’s historical earthquakes.