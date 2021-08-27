Simple Safety Measures Reduce Musical COVID-19 Transmission

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe in 2020, musicians around the world were desperate for the answers to two pressing questions: Can playing musical instruments transmit COVID-19? And if so, what can be done?
Now, halfway through 2021, the first official research results are in—and it’s good news: The show can go...
