The Caldor Fire, now over 177,000 acres, triggers evacuation warnings near Lake Tahoe
Published
More than 3,500 firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that has destroyed more than 470 structures and injured...Full Article
Published
More than 3,500 firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that has destroyed more than 470 structures and injured...Full Article
South Lake Tahoe looked like a ghost town Monday night after tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the..
Rachel Wulff reports on new evacuation orders across the Lake Tahoe Basin due to the Caldor Fire (8-30-2021)