Texas GOP Voting Bill Nears Final Approval By Governor

Watch VideoThe Texas House gave final approval Tuesday to a sweeping rewrite of the state’s election laws, pushing the bill to the cusp of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk and inching Democrats toward a bruising defeat in a monthslong, bitter fight over voting rights.
The bill passed the GOP-controlled chamber after a...
