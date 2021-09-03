New Orleans Power To Be Restored Next Week

Watch VideoPower should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the city's electrical grid and left more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power, utility officials said Friday.
About 850,000 people in Louisiana, including much of New Orleans, remained without...
Watch VideoPower should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the city's electrical grid and left more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power, utility officials said Friday.