Terrorism will increase under Afghanistan's newly appointed Taliban government, experts warn
Afghanistan's new interior minister is on the FBI's most-wanted list and is a designated global terrorist.
The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban..
The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse..
The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..