News24.com | Prince Andrew served with papers in US sexual assault lawsuit
Published
Britain's Prince Andrew has been served legal papers in a US lawsuit brought by a woman who says he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.Full Article
Published
Britain's Prince Andrew has been served legal papers in a US lawsuit brought by a woman who says he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.Full Article
Prince Andrew is being sued in a New York court by Virginia Giuffre who alleges he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions..