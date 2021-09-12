Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues US Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'
Published
Justice Amy Coney Barrett said at a McConnell Center event she believes the Supreme Court is driven by "judicial philosophies" rather...Full Article
Published
Justice Amy Coney Barrett said at a McConnell Center event she believes the Supreme Court is driven by "judicial philosophies" rather...Full Article
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed concerns Sunday that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan..
WRTV;s Alyssa Donovan reports. All the way to the Supreme Court. The high court makes a call about a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine..