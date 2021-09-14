Putin goes on self-isolation as many in the Kremlin get COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had to switch to self-isolation due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases among the people in his entourage, the Kremlin reports. Due to the need to go into self-isolation, Putin will take part in CSTO (Collective Security treaty Organization) and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summits via videoconference. The summits are to take place this week. Earlier, on September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with Paralympian athletes in the Kremlin, said that a large number of people around him had contracted the coronavirus infection.