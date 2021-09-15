Unbelievable massacre on Faroe Islands: Hunters slaughter 1,500 dolphins

The largest dolphin hunt in the history of the Faroe Islands took place on Sunday, September 12, when 1,428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins were slaughtered. Hunters on speedboats and jet skis drove a large flock of dolphins into the fjord. The sea mammals driven into shallow waters were brutally slaughtered. Graphic videos from the scene show some people laughing in the background while children are watching the bloody massacre. It was said that the hunters assumed that there would be about 200 mammals in the pod, but almost 1,500 dolphins were killed. The killing of so many dolphins turned out to be useless as the hunters obtained too much meat and now they do not know what to do with it. It is believed that many of the carcasses will have to be dumped into the sea.