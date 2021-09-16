Members of Afghan women's youth football team arrive in Pakistan
Members of Afghanistan's women's football team have arrived in neighboring Pakistan, the information minister in Islamabad said on Tuesday.Full Article
Former Afghanistan National Women’s Team assistant coach Haley Carter tells CNN Sport’s Don Riddell the harrowing story of how..