A new image of Justin Trudeau in blackface emerged as voters headed to the polls in a closely fought general election that threatened the Canadian prime minister's grip on power. The unverified photograph shows a younger Trudeau...Full Article
New photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface emerges as Canadians head to the polls
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Canadian politicians contesting a snap election
Reuters - Politics
Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. This report produced by..
Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls snap election
Reuters - Politics