Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN
The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations.Full Article
The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse..