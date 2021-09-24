European stocks edge lower ahead of German election; Evergrande, central banks in focus
Published
European stocks were lower on Friday as investors react to central bank policy decisions and monitor developments surrounding China...Full Article
Published
European stocks were lower on Friday as investors react to central bank policy decisions and monitor developments surrounding China...Full Article
Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai..