Gospel singer Kelly Price safe after she was reported missing, her lawyer says
She went to a "quiet place" to recover after being released from the hospital where she was treated for Covid 19.Full Article
Gospel and R&B artist Kelly Price was reported missing following a welfare check conducted at her Georgia home almost a week ago...
Gospel singer Kelly Price is NOT missing and is safe, at least according to her attorney. Monica Ewing, Kelly's rep, tells TMZ .....