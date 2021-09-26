Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk results, highlights: Usyk upsets 'AJ' to claim unified heavyweight titles
Usyk put on a master class in the ring on Saturday night in London to collect Joshua's trio of heavyweight titlesFull Article
Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in..
Oleksandr Usyk is the best boxer Anthony Joshua will face in his career, including Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew has told talkSPORT. AJ..
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that there is a rematch clause in place for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk...