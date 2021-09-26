Alexander Volkanovski retains UFC featherweight title in thriller vs. Brian Ortega
Published
Alexander Volkanovski beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision to retain his UFC featherweight title.Full Article
Published
Alexander Volkanovski beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision to retain his UFC featherweight title.Full Article
Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega, and..
Alexander Volkanovski retains his featherweight title in a thrilling five-round fight with Brian Ortega in Las Vegas at UFC 266.