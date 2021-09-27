Strong earthquake jolts Greece's largest island of Crete, kills one
Civil protection authorities said nine people were injured in the quake, which damaged many buildings.Full Article
A strong earthquake struck Crete, killing a man, injuring nearly a dozen others, damaging a town and sending panicked residents..
