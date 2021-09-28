Pelosi says Biden's infrastructure bill can't wait for social safety net bill
Published
The speaker told Democrats that the House will vote Thursday on the infrastructure bill. Progressive lawmakers have threatened to vote it down.Full Article
Published
The speaker told Democrats that the House will vote Thursday on the infrastructure bill. Progressive lawmakers have threatened to vote it down.Full Article
The move amounts to a gamble that liberals who have balked at allowing the infrastructure bill to move on its own will support it..
A time of intensity. That's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is calling this coming week in Congress as lawmakers are..