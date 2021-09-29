People on the Spanish island of La Palma have been urged to stay indoors due to toxic gas fears after lava from an erupting volcano reached the Atlantic Ocean.Full Article
La Palma residents told to stay indoors amid toxic gas fears as 1,000C lava reaches ocean
La Palma residents told to stay indoors amid toxic gas fears as volcanic lava reaches ocean
People on the Spanish island of La Palma have been urged to stay indoors due to toxic gas fears after lava from an erupting volcano..
Volcano lava flow halts but many confined over toxic gas fears
Los Llanos De Aridane, Spain (AFP) Sept 27, 2021
A Canary Islands volcano that has been erupting for over a week fell..